Short Interest in Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Grows By 318.8%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, a growth of 318.8% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CANSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,309. Willow Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company operates through the following segments: Research and Development, Analytical Testing, and Corporate.

