Short Interest in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Rises By 47.9%

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 670,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

ZYME traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.20. 1,781,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $754.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zymeworks by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.4% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 46,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 66,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

