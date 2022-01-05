Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $433.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.18. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

