Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the November 30th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SXYAY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.46.

SXYAY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. 38,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,422. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

