Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cardlytics by 15.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.66 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.02. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $66,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 36,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,037 shares of company stock worth $8,398,548. 4.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

