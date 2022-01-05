Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG opened at $170.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $132.10 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

