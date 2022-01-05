Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 144.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after buying an additional 2,437,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after purchasing an additional 468,358 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chubb by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,080,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,682,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,349,000 after purchasing an additional 249,695 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $144.00 and a 52-week high of $197.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total transaction of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

