Silvant Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,968 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $54,553,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,237,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,510,817,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $833.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,199.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,071.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $847.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

