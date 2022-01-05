Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 1,157 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 139,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 58,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $243.48 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $248.11. The company has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.90 and its 200 day moving average is $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

