Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 244 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,321,000 after acquiring an additional 551,232 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,344 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after acquiring an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 47.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,541,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,376,000 after acquiring an additional 498,675 shares in the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.58, for a total value of $6,815,724.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,736 shares of company stock valued at $32,357,431. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $141.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.30. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

