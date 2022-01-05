Silvant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 178.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,870,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,426,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $576,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 108.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,183.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,300,000 after purchasing an additional 489,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 82.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,117,000 after purchasing an additional 487,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

KLIC stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $75.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.85.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

