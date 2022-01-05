Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $160.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SPG stock opened at $162.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.15. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 106.97%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after buying an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after buying an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after buying an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after buying an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after purchasing an additional 186,873 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

