Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SIOX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,777. The stock has a market cap of $100.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.02.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 920,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 360,218 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 293,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 237,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

