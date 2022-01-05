Sivan Whiteley Sells 1,483 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96.

On Monday, November 1st, Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32.

NYSE SQ opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average of $235.60.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

