Sivan Whiteley Sells 1,483 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Sivan Whiteley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 6th, Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96.
- On Monday, November 1st, Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $1,703,607.32.
NYSE SQ opened at $156.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.10, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average of $235.60.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.