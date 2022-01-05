SKALE Network (SKL) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. During the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $659.42 million and $34.58 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00055265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,182,311,004 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

