Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 346,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.44% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 24.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 293.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 76,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

