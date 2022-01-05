Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 186,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $30,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.