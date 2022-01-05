SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,613,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLGWF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. SLANG Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

About SLANG Worldwide

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SLANG Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLANG Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.