Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities started coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SOT.UN stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$5.03. 101,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,410. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$340.86 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.22. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.31%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

