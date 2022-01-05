Small Love Potion (SLP) Trading 3.7% Higher This Week

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Small Love Potion has a market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Small Love Potion

Small Love Potion is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Small Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.