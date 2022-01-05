SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $424.71 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.25.

SGH opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 1.06. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.06 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 20,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $1,107,655.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 58.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

