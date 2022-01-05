SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Short Interest Update

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 65,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 6.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 516,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,391,000 after buying an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $469.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.75. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $28.63.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

SMBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

