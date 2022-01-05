Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $14,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 15.9% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in Snap-on by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

SNA stock opened at $220.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.88 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

