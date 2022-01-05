Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $14,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SNA. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $220.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.88 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

