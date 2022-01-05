Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 187.5% from the November 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 6,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,145. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $52,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $132,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $181,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter worth $288,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in any subsector within the biotechnology industry.

