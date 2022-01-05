SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. SofTech shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.

About SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT)

SofTech, Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering.

