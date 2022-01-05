Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stake Boosted by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 44.5% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 147,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 54.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 19.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 59.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on Sohu.com from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of SOHU stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Sohu.com Limited has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.