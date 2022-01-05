Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Sol-Gel Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 219.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.22. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

