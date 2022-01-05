Sonar Price Down 29.1% This Week (PING)

Sonar (CURRENCY:PING) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. Sonar has a market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $71,555.00 worth of Sonar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sonar has traded down 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Sonar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sonar

Sonar launched on June 8th, 2017. Sonar’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,703,464,935 coins. The Reddit community for Sonar is https://reddit.com/r/sonarplatform . Sonar’s official Twitter account is @SonarToken

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Sonar Coin Trading

