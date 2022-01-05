Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.05 Million

Equities analysts expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to announce $33.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.60 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $14.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $125.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $125.10 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $176.50 million, with estimates ranging from $170.40 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

