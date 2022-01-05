Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Source Capital worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 5.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

