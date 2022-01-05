South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Holdings Lowered by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of South State by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of South State by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth approximately $32,593,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.37. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South State currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

