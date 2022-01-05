Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Gas during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

