Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Price Hits $1,020.79

Spaceswap SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market cap of $774,782.37 and approximately $87,787.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,020.79 or 0.02204035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.46 or 0.08193301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00081590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,338.14 or 1.00004185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

