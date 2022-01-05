SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stock Position Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 92,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.97. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

