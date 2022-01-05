SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,513 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.5% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after purchasing an additional 583,747 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after acquiring an additional 126,031 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.61 and its 200-day moving average is $167.57. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

