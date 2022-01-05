SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 6.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 436.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $5,394,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.6% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

MDY opened at $523.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $513.38 and a 200-day moving average of $499.60. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $409.73 and a twelve month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

