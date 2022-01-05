SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 101,076 shares.The stock last traded at $243.50 and had previously closed at $243.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.67.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 94.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 141.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.