Spectris (LON:SXS) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,675.93

Spectris plc (LON:SXS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,675.93 ($49.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,731 ($50.28). Spectris shares last traded at GBX 3,689 ($49.71), with a volume of 253,136 shares traded.

SXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) target price on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,370 ($58.89) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Spectris to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,370 ($45.41) to GBX 3,150 ($42.45) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($57.94) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,051.60 ($41.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,673.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,675.93. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.64.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

