Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE SPB traded down $2.39 on Wednesday, reaching $101.06. 191,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,063. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.62. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 23.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the second quarter worth $33,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 26.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,945,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after purchasing an additional 314,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

