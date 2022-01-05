Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.91.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

