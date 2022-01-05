Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. upped their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,613 shares of company stock valued at $20,730,056 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sprout Social by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPT traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

