Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPT shares. upped their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.
In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $716,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,613 shares of company stock valued at $20,730,056 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ SPT traded down $2.78 on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. 2,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,620. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $109.30. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
