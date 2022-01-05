Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $102.96 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Eagle Materials makes up 2.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $102,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.98 and a twelve month high of $169.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.72.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

