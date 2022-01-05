Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $224.96 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises 5.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Ryanair worth $224,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYAAY. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

