Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 759.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,965,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

