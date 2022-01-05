State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,320 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $215,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 68.2% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 121,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,238. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.28 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.