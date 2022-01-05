State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 27,125 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Amgen worth $150,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

AMGN traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.57. 23,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,453. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.02.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

