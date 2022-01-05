Stealth Market Capitalization Tops $1.68 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $411.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000671 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002589 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00016106 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010959 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

