Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$55.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s previous close.

STLC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stelco from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$56.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.28.

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$1.92 on Wednesday, hitting C$41.76. 305,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,691. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$19.67 and a 52 week high of C$51.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

