Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.
Shares of STER stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,209,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $21,434,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sterling Check
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
