Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Check has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Shares of STER stock opened at $21.25 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.81.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,209,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth about $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the third quarter worth approximately $21,434,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.